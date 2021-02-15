Edwards scored 18 points (7-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding seven rebounds, three assists and a steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 116-112 win over the Raptors.

The rookie had trouble getting his three-point shots to fall, but otherwise it was another productive night for Edwards. Since moving into the starting lineup, the 19-year-old is averaging 16.6 points, 4.7 boards, 3.2 assists and 2.0 threes over the last 10 games.