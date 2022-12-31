Edwards contributed 30 points (10-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-14 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and four steals over 40 minutes during Friday's 123-114 loss to the Bucks.

Edwards was everywhere on both ends of the floor, putting up a 30-10 double-double to go with six combined steals and blocks. While managers have to be thrilled with his contributions, his efficiency from the charity stripe was once again a major issue. He ended 8-of-14 from the line but was at one point, 1-of-6. Until Karl-Anthony Towns returns from his calf injury, Edwards should continue firing up as many shots as he likes, meaning a sell-high opportunity could be looming.