Edwards (hip) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Edwards was dealing with a hip issue following Friday's loss to the Bucks and suffered a hard fall, but he's willing to give it a go in an attempt to keep playing in each game of Minnesota so far. He's averaging 23.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this season.