Edwards (ankle) is back on the court for the start of the second half, Lucas Kaplan of NetsDaily.com reports.
Edwards went to the locker room during the second quarter after appearing to roll his ankle on Brooklyn head coach Jordi Fernandez's foot on a three-point attempt, but he's been cleared to return after being evaluated by his club's medical staff.
