Edwards totaled 29 points (8-16 FG, 9-12 FT, 4-9 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 39 minutes during Thursday's 114-103 loss to the Nuggets.
Edwards dropped a team-high 29 points by showing off his full offensive repertoire. The first-overall pick in the 2020 draft shot efficiently from the field (50.0 percent) and from three (44.4 percent), while also drawing 12 trips to the free-throw line. By scoring 29 points Thursday, Edwards has now scored 20-plus points in six of his last seven games. The rookie also displayed his play-making ability by tying Ricky Rubio for a team-high five assists. Not only was the youngster incredible offensively, but he also snatched two steals, extending his streak of at least one block or steal to 10 games.
