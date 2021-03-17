Edwards scored 29 points (11-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT) and grabbed four rebounds across 38 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Lakers.

One game after scoring a career-high 34 points against Portland, Edwards posted the second-highest mark of his career with 29 points against the Lakers. The performance was the rookie's seventh game of 20-plus points in his last eight contests. Over that stretch, he is averaging 24.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 three-pointers and 1.8 steals.