Edwards recorded 33 points (14-27 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks across 41 minutes in Monday's 118-111 overtime loss to the Kings.

The Timberwolves and Kings ended up splitting their Saturday and Monday series in Minnesota, but Edwards dominated on both occasions. He put up 67 points, 18 boards, 11 assists, nine three-pointers, four steals and three blocks between the two contests, all while shooting a robust 58.3 percent from the field. Edwards has now erupted for at least 30 points in five of his last six outings, erasing any concerns fantasy managers might have had about the hip injury he picked up earlier this month hindering his production.