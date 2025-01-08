Edwards piled up a game-high 32 points (10-21 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Tuesday's 104-97 win over the Pelicans.

Edwards was dominant for the Timberwolves on Tuesday, burying seven triples en route to a game-high 32 points and his third straight game with at least 30 points and six treys. Edwards had some shaky shooting performances to close December, but he's been on a tear lately, averaging 40.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.0 steals and 7.7 threes over his past three outings. The 23-year-old superstar guard will face a tough test Thursday against the Magic, who rank second in the NBA in defensive efficiency rating (106.3).