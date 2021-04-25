Edwards tallied 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, five steals and four assists across 36 minutes in Saturday's 101-96 win over the Jazz.

Even a late-season surge from LaMelo Ball may not be able to wrestle the Rookie of the Year title from Edwards, who is setting records in Minneapolis. After draining four treys in Saturday's win, he became only the fourth Minnesota player in team history to score more than 140 3-pointers in a single season. He also was excellent on the defensive end with a career-high five steals. Additionally, Edwards was the fourth-highest fantasy-point producer on Saturday's slate.