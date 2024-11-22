Edwards notched 26 points (9-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 loss to Toronto.
Edwards once again lifted Minnesota offensively and from deep in Thursday's contest, connecting on a game-best mark from three and leading all Timberwolves players in scoring in a losing effort. Edwards, who also tallied a pair of blocks and steals defensively, has connected on at least five threes in nine contests this season, including in two of his last three outings.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Efficient in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Pours in 36 in OT win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Posts 24 points in defeat•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scores 26 in loss to Portland•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Productive again in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Shines with 37-point display Friday•