Edwards notched 26 points (9-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 110-105 loss to Toronto.

Edwards once again lifted Minnesota offensively and from deep in Thursday's contest, connecting on a game-best mark from three and leading all Timberwolves players in scoring in a losing effort. Edwards, who also tallied a pair of blocks and steals defensively, has connected on at least five threes in nine contests this season, including in two of his last three outings.