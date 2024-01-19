Edwards registered 28 points (11-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Thursday's 118-103 victory over the Grizzlies.

Edwards led all Timberwolves players in scoring, tallying 26 of his team-best 28 points in the second half alone while adding a handful of rebounds and assists in a winning effort. Edwards has posted at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in 17 games this season, including in three straight outings.