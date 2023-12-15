Edwards had nine points (3-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-6 FT), two rebounds, 11 assists and two steals over 35 minutes during Thursday's 119-101 victory over Dallas.

Edwards had one of the worst shooting performances of his career after missing 16 of his 19 attempts. Still, he compensated for that with elite distribution, as he paced the Timberwolves with 11 assists and quickly assumed a distributor role once he realized his shot wasn't falling. While it's too early to worry about Edwards' lack of efficiency, it's worth noting he's shooting a meager 38 percent from the field across his last 10 contests. However, he's still putting up 19.6 points per game in that span.