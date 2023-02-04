Edwards amassed 19 points (5-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 127-120 loss to the Magic.

Edwards had a rough shooting performance and ended with a subpar performance, at least according to his standards. The star guard snapped a run of seven games with at least 25 points, but this should be nothing more than a bump on the road for one of the most dynamic scorers in the league. Edwards is averaging 26.8 points per game while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three-point range since the start of January.