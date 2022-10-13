Edwards registered five points (2-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and a steal over 26 minutes in a preseason victory against the Lakers on Wednesday.

Edwards found it difficult to get his shots to fall but was able to contribute as both a rebounder and passer. The third-year guard improved his field-goal conversion rate to 44.1 percent during his sophomore campaign and is shooting 42.6 percent in the preseason despite Wednesday's rough outing. He's averaging 14.0 points, 4.5 boards, 3.2 dimes, 1.0 three-pointers and 1.2 steals across four exhibition games.