Edwards scored 14 points (5-17 FG, 1-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) with nine rebounds, four assists and one steal in a 105-104 victory over the Jazz on Monday.

Edwards had a solid all-around performance despite struggling from distance. The guard failed to make multiple threes for the first time since March 29, a streak that lasted 14 games. Edwards has averaged 20.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals across his last five games.