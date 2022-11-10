Edwards tallied 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-6 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 129-117 loss to the Suns.

Edwards tied his second-lowest scoring total of the season and failed to hit a three-pointer for the first time in 12 games. The third-year phenom also picked up five fouls and three turnovers. While Edwards hasn't been particularly efficient in his NBA career so far, fantasy managers can expect better performances than Wednesday's moving forward.