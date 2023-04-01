Edwards contributed 11 points (4-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 123-111 loss to the Lakers.

Edwards has been dealing with an illness, so it's possible his poor effort can be chalked up to feeling under the weather. Before that, he dealt with calf and ankle injuries, so it seems likely he's playing at less than 100 percent. Over the past four games, he's shot just 41.8 percent from the field, 29.6 percent from three and 53.3 percent from the charity stripe for 18.0 points per game.