Edwards ended Monday's 117-104 loss to Atlanta with 16 points (7-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes.
This was a quiet night by Edwards' standards, but that's been the case for most of December. In his last nine outings, Minnesota's franchise player is shooting 42.2 percent from the field with averages of 20.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.6 steals and 3.0 three-pointers.
