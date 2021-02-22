Edwards compiled 12 points (3-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 32 minutes in Sunday's 103-99 loss to the Knicks.

Edwards has hit a 'rookie wall' in recent days with three sub-par stat lines. Some growing pains are to be expected for young players who are more accustomed to a shorter season, and Edwards will still be given every opportunity to excel in what's quickly becoming yet another rebuilding year for the Timberwolves.