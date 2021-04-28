Edwards accumulated 19 points (9-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 0-3 FT), nine rebounds, three steals, two assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-107 win over the Rockets.
The 19-year-old continues to shoot inefficiently while contributing in other areas for fantasy managers, averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.9 three-pointers and 2.0 steals while shooting 40.1 percent over his last 10 games. Edwards is averaging over 34 minutes a game in April and should continue seeing heavy minutes the rest of the way for the 14th-seeded Timberwolves.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Struggles from three•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Stellar all-around game in win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Racks up 28 points•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scores team-high 23 points•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Struggles with shot•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scores team-high 27 points•