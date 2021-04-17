Edwards tallied 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 119-111 win over the Heat.

The first-overall pick has struggled with his shot recently, failing to shoot over 50 percent in four straight contests. Even with the sub-par shooting, Edwards was able to amass 20-plus points in 10 of the last 13 games by getting to the free-throw line. The rookie's streak of 14 consecutive games with a free throw came to an end Friday. However, Edwards did extend his streak of consecutive games with a steal to 25.