Edwards ended Sunday's 104-96 victory over Houston with 21 points (6-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 37 minutes.

Edwards was a game-time decision before Sunday's contest due to a hip injury and delivered a solid outing while handling his usual workload. The third-year guard is having a career-best season with averages of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game thus far, and he has reached the 20-point plateau in 11 of his last 12 appearances.