Edwards finished Friday's 124-109 victory over the Suns with 20 points (8-19 FG, 4-10 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and one steal across 28 minutes.

The fifth-year guard briefly left the contest after taking an elbow to the face from Kevin Durant, but Edwards quickly returned and posted his usual elevated volume from three-point range. Edwards has attempted double-digit three-pointers in eight of 13 games in March, averaging 26.8 points, 4.5 assists, 4.4 boards, 3.5 threes and 1.1 steals on the month.