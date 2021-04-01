Edwards finished with 24 points (9-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists, three steals, three blocks and two rebounds across 36 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Knicks.

Edwards has scored at least 23 points in three games in a row and continues to be a reliable scoring threat for the Timberwolves, netting at least 20 points in nine of his 12 contests following the All-Star break. The rookie is quickly settling as Minnesota's second-best scoring option despite Malik Beasley's return to the lineup following a recent 12-game suspension, though his role might decrease when D'Angelo Russell (knee) returns to action, something that could happen as early as this weekend.