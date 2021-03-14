Edwards delivered 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Trail Blazers.

Edwards endured a fair share of growing pains earlier this year but is undoubtedly trending in the right direction, as he has scored 20 or more points in five of his last six games. He is averaging 22.2 points in that span, but his shooting accuracy certainly needs some work since he's making just 39.4 percent of his field-goal attempts -- and 28 percent of his treys -- in that stretch.