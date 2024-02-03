Edwards amassed 22 points (9-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 108-106 loss to Orlando.
Edwards connected on a pair of threes while handing out a handful or rebounds and ending with a team-high-tying point total in a narrow defeat at home Friday. Edwards, coming off a single-digit performance the game prior, got back on track against Orlando while posting his fifth game with 20 or more points in his last six outings.
