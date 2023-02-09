Edwards amassed 31 points (13-27 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 143-118 victory over Utah.

Edwards did a good portion of his damage in the third quarter, putting up 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field as the Timberwolves put the Jazz away fairly easily. He's now broken the 30-point mark in six of his last 11 games, and Edwards should continue to have ample opportunity to dominate the touches on offense while Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) is sidelined. Though Edwards will get a new running mate in the backcourt after the Timberwolves swung a deal for Mike Conley on Wednesday, Conley projects to handle a lower-usage role than previous starting point guard D'Angelo Russell, who was shipped to the Lakers.