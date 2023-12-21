Edwards produced 27 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-113 loss to the 76ers.

Edwards led all Timberwolves players in scoring and assists while ending three rebounds short of the double-digit mark in an all-around performance. Edwards has recorded at least 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists in seven games this year, including in two straight contests. Edwards has averaged 32 points over his last three outings.