Edwards produced 27 points (9-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 127-113 loss to the 76ers.
Edwards led all Timberwolves players in scoring and assists while ending three rebounds short of the double-digit mark in an all-around performance. Edwards has recorded at least 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists in seven games this year, including in two straight contests. Edwards has averaged 32 points over his last three outings.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Does it all in victory•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Will play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy for Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Bounces back against Indiana•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Available for Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Listed as questionable•