Edwards produced 34 points (13-29 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 114-105 victory over the Spurs.

Edwards led all players in Tuesday's contest in scoring despite leaving the game for a brief time in the first half with an ankle injury. Edwards connected on a team-high-tying mark from three while adding a handful of rebounds and assists and recording a team-leading steals total in a well-rounded showcase. Edwards has tallied at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in 13 outings this year, including in two of his last four games.