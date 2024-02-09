Edwards recorded 26 points (9-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Thursday's 129-105 win over the Bucks.

Edwards led all Timberwolves players in scoring while connecting on a quartet of threes and ending one assist shy of a double-double to boost Minnesota offensively. Edwards has dished out nine or more assists in five games this season while posting 25 or more points in three straight contests.