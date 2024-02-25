Edwards produced 29 points (11-23 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Saturday's 101-86 victory over the Nets.

Edwards led all players in Saturday's contest in scoring while ending one point shy of the 30-point mark and tallying a team-leading pair of steals in a well-rounded showing. Edwards, who ended two rebounds shy of a double-double, has scored 25 or more points in four straight games while posting at least 28 points, eight boards and three assists in two straight contests.