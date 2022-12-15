Edwards finished with 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 99-88 loss to the Clippers.

It wasn't Edwards' best game, but he managed to combine 19 points with some decent ancillary numbers in an otherwise underwhelming performance from the team. Edwards usually blows up when D'Angelo Russell (knee) is unavailable, so Wednesday's performance was definitely an aberration.