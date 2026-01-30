Edwards produced 26 points (9-17 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes during Thursday's 123-111 win over the Thunder.

Edwards continued his stretch of strong play Thursday by shooting with efficiency. He was equally as impressive on the defensive end and has now recorded at least one block and one steal in two straight appearances. It was also a positive sign to see Edwards look sharp in the second half of a back-to-back after sitting out Monday with a sore right foot.