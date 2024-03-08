Edwards tweaked his left ankle during Thursday's game against the Pacers and went to the locker room, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.
Edwards has been bothered by his left ankle for a while, and he rolled it again in the first 30 seconds of Thursday's contest. If he's unable to return, Minnesota will need Nickeil Alexander-Walker to play massive minutes Thursday.
