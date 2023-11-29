Edwards (hip) is doubtful for Thursday's game versus the Jazz.
Edwards suffered a right hip contusion in Tuesday's win over the Thunder and will likely miss Thursday's contest. Shake Milton, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Troy Brown are candidates to receive increased minutes if Edwards joins Jaden McDaniels (ankle) on the sideline.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Doesn't return Tuesday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Exits game with injury•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Extends impressive scoring streak•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Good to go•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Pours in 35 against Kings•