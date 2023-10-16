Coach Chris Finch said Edwards and the rest of Minnesota's regulars won't see much playing time during Tuesday's exhibition versus Maccabi, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Finch said he wants to give the guys competing for roster spots extended minutes during the exhibition, but Edwards should handle his usual role during Minnesota's preseason finale against Chicago on Thursday.
