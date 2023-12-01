Edwards (hip) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Edwards sustained a right hip contusion Tuesday against Oklahoma City and will likely be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup Saturday. Assuming he's sidelined, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Shake Milton and Troy Brown are candidates to see increased run again.
