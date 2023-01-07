Edwards (hip) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Rockets, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Edwards was unable to return Friday against the Clippers due to left hip soreness and looks slated to miss additional action as a result. However, Edwards indicated after Friday's game that he was feeling okay, and he believes he'll have a good chance to return Wednesday in Detroit. One of Austin Rivers or Jaylen Nowell will likely draw the start Sunday if Edwards sits.