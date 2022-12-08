Edwards posted 26 points (8-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and six steals over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 121-115 victory over Indiana.

Edwards put together another stellar performance Wednesday, continuing what has been an impressive return to form. Not only has he scored at least 25 points in six straight games, but he also has a combined 17 steals over the past three. With Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) out for at least another month, Edwards should continue to function as the unopposed alpha on the offensive end, something that apparently translates into increased activity on defense.