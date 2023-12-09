Edwards will not return to Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Edwards left Friday's game after just four minutes of action, as he tweaked his troublesome hip that sidelined him for two games recently. Troy Brown started the second half in Edwards' place, and Shake Milton got some extra run with the second unit. Consider Edwards as questionable for Monday against the Pelicans.
