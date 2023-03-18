Edwards (right ankle sprain) will not return Friday against the Bulls.
Minnesota previously deemed Edwards as questionable to return, but Edwards was in a lot of pain and it would've been surprising to see him carry on. Taurean Prince started the second half in Edwards' place and the Wolves will need guys like Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Austin Rivers to step up.
