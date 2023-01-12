Edwards was ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to left hip soreness.
Edwards has been dealing with lingering pain in his left hip but has avoided missing any time. However, he seemed to have aggravated the injury in Wednesday's contest. Prior to exiting, Edwards logged five points (2-6 FG) and three assists in 10 minutes. His next chance to play will come Friday against Phoenix.
