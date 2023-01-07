Edwards will not return to Friday's game against the Clippers due to left hip soreness, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Edwards accumulated five points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3PT, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one block across 23 minutes prior to exiting the game. It is unknown how serious the injury is, but more clarity will come before before Sunday's game in Houston. Jaylen Nowell and Austin Rivers would presumably be the prime beneficiaries should he ultimately have to miss some time.