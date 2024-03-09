Edwards (ankle) is good to go for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Edwards tweaked his troublesome left ankle Thursday night and was carrying a questionable tag prior to this update, but he officially has the green light to start. He was dominant after returning to Thursday's game, dropping 44 points and also recording the game-winning block.
