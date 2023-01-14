Edwards (hip) is in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Suns.
Edwards has been upgraded from questionable to available for Friday's game. The star guard is averaging 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 31.2 minutes across his last five outings.
