Edwards (hip) is available for Monday's game against the Heat, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Edwards tallied 37 points (14-23 FG), four assists, two rebounds and three steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's win over Indiana, but he continues to battle a lingering hip injury. Given his performance Saturday, it's safe to expect Edwards to have a full workload Monday, but fantasy managers should monitor the All-Star's status until he's completely removed from the injury report.