Edwards (illness) will play Sunday against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) will both be available for the regular-season finale, as Minnesota attempts to secure the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Across his first seven appearances in April, Edwards has averaged 26.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.4 minutes per game.