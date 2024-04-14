Edwards (illness) will play Sunday against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) will both be available for the regular-season finale, as Minnesota attempts to secure the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Across his first seven appearances in April, Edwards has averaged 26.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Poor shooting display Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Will play vs. Hawks•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Dealing with illness•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Paces team with 25 points•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Scores season-high 51 points•