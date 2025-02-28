Edwards (calf) will play in Thursday's game against the Lakers, Charlie Walton of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Edwards was a game-time decision due to right calf soreness, but the Timberwolves have upgraded him to available Thursday. The star guard should be able to handle a normal workload against Los Angeles. Over his last eight games, Edwards has averaged 33.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals in 37.3 minutes.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Sniffs triple-double in OT win•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Pours in game-high 37 in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Available vs. Houston•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Iffy for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards: Sits out All-Star tournament•