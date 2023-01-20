Edwards (hip) is available for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
There was some concern Edwards would sit the final leg of a back-to-back set Thursday due to a lingering hip issue. However, the 21-year-old will give it a go with the Timberwolves a little shorthanded. Edwards has topped 20 points in 16 of his last 17 contests.
