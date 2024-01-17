Edwards (knee) will play Wednesday against the Pistons, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Edwards shook off a questionable tag and will appear in an 18th straight game. Over his last 17 appearances, Edwards has averaged 27.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 36.1 minutes per game.